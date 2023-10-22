DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Every Rumour, Every Asian, All At Once Improv

Camden Comedy Club
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Every Rumour, Every Asian, All At Once: Improv Double Bill

Two fantastic improv teams, performing back to back in one night!

The Comediasians are the UK's premier pan-Asian improv group, and we're on a mission to bring more Asian voices to the UK comedy Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Sophia Marshall

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.