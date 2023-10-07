DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LA BOUM EST DE RETOUR AU MAKEDA EN OCTOBRE ! 🎊
La Boum, c’est le rendez-vous mensuel des années 90, celui qui nous a fait vibrer et chanter dans nos chambres d'ados! Souviens toi face à ton miroir à refaire comme tes stars du top 50 ✌️
On te propose de
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.