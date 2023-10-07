DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Boum | Karaoké & DJ set

Le Makeda
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:30 pm
PartyMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
LA BOUM EST DE RETOUR AU MAKEDA EN OCTOBRE ! 🎊

La Boum, c’est le rendez-vous mensuel des années 90, celui qui nous a fait vibrer et chanter dans nos chambres d'ados! Souviens toi face à ton miroir à refaire comme tes stars du top 50 ✌️

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

