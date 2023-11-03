Top track

Uniform -- Feat. Corpse Dust & Body Void

Static Age Records
Fri, 3 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsAsheville
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Through an industrialized mill of grating guitars, warped electronics, war-torn percussion, and demonically catchy vocalizations, Uniform have bulldozed a path to the forefront of underground music.

Born in 2013, Uniform’s debut LP Perfect World (2015) wa Read more

Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Corpse Dust, Body Void, Uniform

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open8:30 pm
65 capacity

