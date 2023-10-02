DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Discover new music LIVE at School Night, Presented by KCRW! Catch performances by NEIL FRANCES (Album Listening Party), Double Wish, Joshy Soul, and St. Panther. Plus DJ sets by Very Special Mystery Guests and todd sour. All Ages. $15 for under 21, $10 for
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.