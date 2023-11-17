DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sketches X EFG

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

South East London promoters, Sketches, put high-energy, dance-floor orientated jazz alongside broken beat and house DJs in late-night parties. This time they bring WheelUP & Golden Mean for live performances.

Golden Mean: Powerhouse drummer Jamie Murray n Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

1
WheelUP, Golden Mean, Donna Leake and 1 more

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.