Short Fuse + Caged

New Cross Inn
Sun, 10 Dec, 5:00 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Short Fuse

Roma Hardcore!

https://linktr.ee/shortfuse_hc

Caged

Edge Metal Core for a world without prisons, cages and borders

https://linktr.ee/cagedxvx

Depravity

Essex heavy hardcore

https://linktr.ee/depravityuk

Uncertainty

Bristol queercore

Presented by Real Life + Stay True.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Depravity, Short Fuse

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

