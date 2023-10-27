DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wïlderman is the alias of Bobby Anderson – son of Young Disciples singer Carleen Anderson and grandson of James Brown’s right-hand man Bobby Byrd. An
intrinsic part of the fabric of Bristol’s live music scene for 15 years, including stints fronting cult b
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.