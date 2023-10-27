Top track

Wïlderman - Sleepwalkers

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wïlderman + Ahmed and The Romans

Mr Wolfs
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBristol
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wïlderman - Sleepwalkers
Got a code?

About

Wïlderman is the alias of Bobby Anderson – son of Young Disciples singer Carleen Anderson and grandson of James Brown’s right-hand man Bobby Byrd. An

intrinsic part of the fabric of Bristol’s live music scene for 15 years, including stints fronting cult b Read more

Presented by donut records.

Lineup

AHMED & THE ROMANS , Wilderman

Venue

Mr Wolfs

32 St Nicholas St, Bristol BS1 1TG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.