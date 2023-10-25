Top track

Iceboy Violet - Antiskeptic

Iceboy Violet

Headrow House
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Iceboy Violet - Antiskeptic
About

ICEBOY VIOLET

(they / them)

Iceboy Violet is a rapper//producer//performer operating at the fringes of club music, channeling defiance, vulnerability and emotion on stage in an effort to gain personal & collective catharsis.

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Iceboy Violet

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

