DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cretin Hop Presents: Monster Hop 5

The Paramount
Tue, 31 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Cretin Hop Presents: MONSTER HOP 5

HALLOWEEN NIGHT!

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Cretin Hop

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.