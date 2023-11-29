DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Molly Stevens, Whitney Fenimore, & Sarah Peacock live at Eddie's Attic!
Molly Stevens is based out of Nashville TN and lives part time in Raleigh NC. Stevens grew up in Macon, GA, singing in church and at many revivals led by her grandfather, a celebrated
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.