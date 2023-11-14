DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychology of Psychopaths w/ Dr Laura Williams

Old Fire Station
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
TalkCarlisle
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Have you ever wondered what goes on in the mind of a psychopath? How do they think? Do they feel like we do? And can we ever rehabilitate those that commit serious crime?

Psychopathy is a rare psychological disorder with core features that include a lack

Presented by Seed Talks

Venue

Old Fire Station

Peter Street, Carlisle, CA3 8QP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

