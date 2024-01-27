Top track

zzzahara + TBA

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
$19.84

About

Saturday, January 27th 2024
zzzahara + TBA
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

ZZZAHARA
Los Angeles, CA
https://zzzahara.bandcamp.com/

Plenty of people come to Los Angeles looking to make their California dreams a reality. But zzzahara has always been here, Read more

Lineup

zzzahara

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

