zzzahara - lust

zzzahara, Indie Anthony, Opt Out

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

zzzahara - lust
About

Saturday, January 27th 2024
zzzahara + Indie Anthony + Opt Out
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

ZZZAHARA
Los Angeles, CA
https://zzzahara.bandcamp.com/

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

zzzahara

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

