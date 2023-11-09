DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Dum Dum Records at Gold-Diggers!
Live performances by L.A.'s own shoegaze punks Taleen Kali (tour homecoming show!), and dark psychedelics from the band BYSTS.
Dum Dum DJs Ann Eliza and Liz O spinning records all night lo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.