Taleen Kali - Crusher

Dum Dum Records 2 Year Anniversary Party with Taleen Kali and Bysts

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Dum Dum Records at Gold-Diggers!

Live performances by L.A.'s own shoegaze punks Taleen Kali (tour homecoming show!), and dark psychedelics from the band BYSTS.

Dum Dum DJs Ann Eliza and Liz O spinning records all night

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Taleen Kali

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

