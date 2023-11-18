DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LAME - RELEASE PARTY 1ER ALBUM
"Up, Down, Aside", 1er album du groupe nantais Lame, sort le 17 novembre !
Lame fête cette sortie en LIVE au Ferrailleur le 18 novembre et invite Hacienda et Graceful à se joindre à eux pour une soirée 100% rock nantais !
