Lame Release Party avec Graceful et Hacienda

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LAME - RELEASE PARTY 1ER ALBUM

"Up, Down, Aside", 1er album du groupe nantais Lame, sort le 17 novembre !

Lame fête cette sortie en LIVE au Ferrailleur le 18 novembre et invite Hacienda et Graceful à se joindre à eux pour une soirée 100% rock nantais ! Read more

Présenté par LAME MUSIC.

Lineup

Lame, Graceful

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

