DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bevocoseascoltogente: Fremir live

Bachelite cLab
Thu, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Giovedì sera al Bachelite cLab scopriamo i giovani talenti emergenti!
Durante l'aperitivo ascolteremo dal vivo Fremir (con l'accento sulla i) che è il nome che Francesca, cantautrice classe 92, ha dato sia a se stessa sia al progetto a cui ha dato vit Read more

Presentato da Bkl Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
60 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.