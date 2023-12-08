DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

John-Robert

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sid The Cat Presents

John-Robert

W/ MyKey

12/8/2023 at Genghis Cohen

When John-Robert left his Edinburg, Virginia, hometown (pop. 1,070) for Los Angeles in 2019, he did so with starry-eyed ambition – a teenage songsmith bypassing a Berklee College of M...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

John-Robert, Mykey

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.