Top track

The Strokes - The Adults Are Talking

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Underground Weekend Kickoff Post-Punk Indie Party

Grand Star Jazz Club
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Strokes - The Adults Are Talking
Got a code?

About

Head on down to Chinatown and for a night filled with fun, friends, great tunes, and more on Friday, Sept 29th, with DJ Larry G. for a great mix of Post-Punk Indie Britpop Alternative New Wave Dark Wave Goth 80s 90s 00s 10s 20s Dance Party! Bangers & Futur Read more

Presented by Club Underground.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.