Top track

Scatterbrain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nothing More

SWX
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBristol
£27.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scatterbrain
Got a code?

About

Action! presents

Nothing More

+ SiM

+ Siamese

This is 14+ event (Under 16’s to be accompanied by an adult at all times).

Presented by Action!

Lineup

SIAMESE, SiM, NOTHING MORE

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
1800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.