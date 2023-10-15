DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bitewound

New Cross Inn
Sun, 15 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80
About

Real Life Presents

Bitewound

BeatDown Bandits. EMHC-Town Concrete. First time in London, show em what's up.

https://www.instagram.com/bitewound.hxc/

xApothecaryx

Vegan straightedge metalcore.

https://www.instagram.com/xapothecaryx/

Burn It All

Groo Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.

Lineup

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

