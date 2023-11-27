DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The star of Portlandia, Fred Armisen, will be heading on a full UK tour for the first time, bringing his show Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome to our shores. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 27th September at 10am.
Fred Armisen is one of the most...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.