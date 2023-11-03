Top track

Tripolism, Nandu & Radeckt - Dope Dance

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Parable presents: Nandu, Tal Fussman, Yet More, Fa

Studio 9294
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tripolism, Nandu & Radeckt - Dope Dance
Got a code?

About

Boy oh boy, hold onto your seats because we've been eagerly awaiting to share this event with you!

Hailing from Copenhagen, we extend a warm welcome to NANDU, for his Parable debut. The rising talent has been on our radar for quite some time, dazzling us Read more

Presented by Parable Music.

Lineup

1
Nandu, Tal Fussman, Yet More and 1 more

Venue

Studio 9294

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.