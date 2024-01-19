Top track

brakence - 5g

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries



BRAKENCE

The Underworld
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
London
£18.06

About

Brakence is an American singer from Columbus, Ohio currently signed to Columbia Records and Sony Music. He is known for his hyperpop songs and falsetto vocals

Join us for The Underworld's after party from 11pm to 3am at Blackout Club

This is a 14+ event. Read more

Presented by SJM CONCERTS

Lineup

brakence

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE

Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

