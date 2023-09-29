Top track

London Elektricity - Just One Second - Apex Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hospitality

E1
Fri, 29 Sept, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

London Elektricity - Just One Second - Apex Remix
Got a code?

About

On Friday 29th September, Hospitality takes to E1 for our first ever 'Futures & Foundations show where, together, we will be celebrating the pioneers and trailblazers of DnB, as well as the incredible legacy of Hospital Records’ history.

Diving into the s Read more

Presented by Hospitality.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

14
London Elektricity, Danny Byrd, Fred V and 14 more

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.