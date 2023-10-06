DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SOTTERRANEA opening event w/Disco Music Never Dies

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 6 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
About

Sabotage Milano torna in Santeria per l’opening event della nuova stagione di SOTTERRANEA. Il sound di DMND Soundsystem - direttamente dal collettivo Disco Music Never Dies - farà vibrare il dance floor della sala teatro con sonorità disco e house music ri Read more

Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

