Au Fil Du Son

211
Sun, 22 Oct, 5:00 pm
PartyParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

======== Au Fil Du Son DJs + Guests ========

On revient au 211 pour une date qui promet, le dimanche 22 Octobre!

Après notre fête en septembre dernier au 211, çà sera notre 4eme passage dans ce lieu tellement au top, parc de la villette

======== Au Fi

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

