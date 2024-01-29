Top track

LYNN - J'aime pas le goût - A COLORS SHOW

LYNN + Imane

La Maroquinerie
Mon, 29 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€24.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avec sa voix de velours posant immédiatement des climats d’intimité, Lynn aka Big Boy Lynn fait la noce avec les sonorités de soul, de bossa, de nu-jazz ou de R’n’B. En anglais ou en français, ses mélodies se colorent d’émotions passionnelles, entre relati...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par GiantSteps.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lynn

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

