Extreme Improv Comedy Show

Camden Comedy Club
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The hilarious Extreme Improv Comedy Show comes to the Camden Comedy Club each month with a jam-packed night of improvised comedy mayhem!

Each month we'll have a great line up of improvisers, actors and comedians who will battle in Extreme Improv to be cro

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

