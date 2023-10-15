DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tre colori Film Bianco

Cinema Beltrade
Sun, 15 Oct, 2:20 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

V.O. francese e polacco con sottotitoli in italiano

Il parrucchiere Karol Karol ha sposato una donna francese, Dominique. Il matrimonio, tuttavia, dopo sei mesi è fallito in quanto Karol è impotente. Il tribunale infatti decreta la separazione di Karol e Read more

Cinema Beltrade
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.