DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Home is in the R

Siroco
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lo que funciona no se toca y por eso la colaboración con Radio Relativa se fortalece. La reputada radio online programará los últimos sábados de cada mes con la ya conocida noche HOME IS IN THE R. El 28 de octubre presenta una cita cargada de energía que*** Read more

Organizado por Siroco Club y Home Club

Lineup

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.