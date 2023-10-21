DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THE I/T DEPARTMENT w/ TEE EM DEE, Brandon Blue, Maddylane & shekdash

Deluxx Fluxx
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Inspired by the business function, the core of THE I/T DEPARTMENT is to ensure that everyone has a seamless experience. We aim to set a new standard through quality curation and community building. For more info, follow us on Instagram at @itdepartmentnyc. Read more

Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

TEE EM DEE, Brandon Blue

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

