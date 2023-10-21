Top track

Passages ~ Ambient Channels and Crossings

St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
$29.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Great Circles presents the Season 2 premiere of the PASSAGES ambient series.

Live performances - Julian Grefe | Chaka Benson || Extended DJ set - Yōsuke DJ

Visual projections - Klip Collective | Grant Bouvier

In the sanctuary of St. Michael's

Presented by Great Circles
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

St. Michael's Lutheran Church

2139 East Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

