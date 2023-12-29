Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marco Carola

KOKO
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £48.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marco Carola - Play It Loud!
Got a code?

About

The Music On boss returns to the theatre.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by KOKO.

Lineup

Marco Carola

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.