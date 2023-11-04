DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cemento Atlantico + Cous Cous a Colazione + Lyl

Bronson
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€5.75
La world music e gli elementi etnici rielaborati in chiavi completamente differenti: quella di Cemento Atlantico, fra trip hop, dubstep e chillout, e quella dei Cous Cous a Colazione, in cui si intrecciano dance, pop e influenze jazz e r'n'b. Ad aprire il Read more

Presentato da ATER Fondazione.

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

