DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La world music e gli elementi etnici rielaborati in chiavi completamente differenti: quella di Cemento Atlantico, fra trip hop, dubstep e chillout, e quella dei Cous Cous a Colazione, in cui si intrecciano dance, pop e influenze jazz e r'n'b. Ad aprire il
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.