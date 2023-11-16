Top track

I'm Your Man - Radio Edit

The Cocktail Slippers

Alchemy
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewport
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

four awesome bands!

this is an all ages event

Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Muck and the Mires, The Stigmatics, Cocktail Slippers

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

