Essential invites CHKLTE & PINTO

Cadavra
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

viernes 27/10 00 to 06

Comenzamos la temporada con la visita de dos gigantes tras los platos y en el estudio…

Por primera vez en la capital, desde Texas nos visita CHKLTE (OGR/ We R The Aliens) acompañado de nuestro amigo mexicano PINTO ( Laft/ Vatos Loc Read more

Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

2
CHKLTE, David Page, Wills and 2 more

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

