Orii Community Jam Sessions

Colour Factory
Mon, 2 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Enabling the best musicians and artists in town to connect in a carefully curated sonic space, in the heart of Hackney Wick.

Orii is a platform for new artists, to perform, enagage, and inhabit their true Orii.

Our weekly jam sessions occur every Monday Read more

Presented by Orii Community.
Lineup

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:30 pm

