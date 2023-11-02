DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrating dance, great music and vibrant culture!!!
Freak de l’Afrique is thrilled to announce we will host the official AFTER SHOW PARTY of this years "Red Bull Dance Your Style" in Frankfurt, where the world's best dancers compete in epic 1-on-1 battl
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.