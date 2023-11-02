DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Champion Night by Freak de l’Afrique

Fortuna Irgendwo
Thu, 2 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyFrankfurt
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrating dance, great music and vibrant culture!!!

Freak de l’Afrique is thrilled to announce we will host the official AFTER SHOW PARTY of this years "Red Bull Dance Your Style" in Frankfurt, where the world's best dancers compete in epic 1-on-1 battl Read more

Presented by Freak de l’Afrique UG.

Lineup

1
Mista Wallizz, Yun Binos , UKAI NDAME and 1 more

Venue

Fortuna Irgendwo

Hanauer Landstraße 192, 60314 Francfort-sur-le-Main, Allemagne
Doors open10:30 pm

