Afrobeats & Amapiano Halloween on the River

Pier 40
Fri, 27 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $39.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The #1 Halloween Party in New York City! Join us on the bloody Manhattan waters for the Annual Afrowaves Haunted Cruise!

Playing Afrobeats, Amapiano, Reggae, Soca, Hip Hop & more all night!

COSTUMES HIGHLY ENCOURAGED!

Take a picture with a Statue of Lib

Presented by iBoatNYC.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Pier 40

353 West St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

