erica lewis, Kazim Ali, A.H. Jerriod Avant

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:30 pm
TalkLos Angeles
Poetic Research Bureau presents erica lewis, Kazim Ali, and A.H. Jerriod Avant reading from their newly released poetry collections at 2220 Arts + Archives.

~

In mahogany, lewis’s short lines flow down the page like postmodern psalms, connecting dailynes Read more

Presented by Poetic Research Bureau
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

