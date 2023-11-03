DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Action Park, Vinny and the Hooligans + more

Massapequa VFW Hall
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Friday, November 3rd

Action Park

Vinny and the Hooligans

Skappository

Olby

Power Lies

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veternas Blvd, Massapequa NY

All Ages

7 PM

$10

This is an all ages event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Skappository, Olby, Power Lies

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.