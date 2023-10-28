Top track

Jamie Unknown - Faith

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DITB presents MOONLIGHT MANOR

Stanmer House
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jamie Unknown - Faith
Got a code?

About

In the majestic Stanmer House, where love and betrayal entwined, a bride's tragedy birthed a magician's curse. Yet, a moonlit Halloween soiree with electrifying beats from two dance chambers might just shatter these chains, inviting us to dance the spirits Read more

Presented by Disco In The Basement
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vanessa Maria, Mia Lily, George Kwali

Venue

Stanmer House

Stanmer Park House, Stanmer Park, Brighton, England BN1 9QA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.