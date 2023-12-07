Top track

Shabaka - Call it a European paradox

Shabaka Hutchings

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
£40.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Shabaka Hutchings presents John Coltrane's A Love Supreme

Shabaka’s work transcends conventional notions of genre, drawing from a vast palette of cultural influences. While undeniably a pioneering voice in the renaissance of British Jazz, his remit is muc Read more

Presented by Institute of Contemporary Arts.

SHABAKA HUTCHINGS

ICA (Institute of Contemporary Arts)

The Mall, London SW1Y 5AH
Doors open8:00 pm
