The Big Moon

Papillon
Sun, 17 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£20.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Psych presents... The Big Moon + Guests

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

The Big Moon

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

