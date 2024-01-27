Top track

Deadstar

J Mahon + Strawbey

The Waiting Room
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

During a lockdown stint in LA, J Mahon wrote and recorded everyday for 2 months, produced nigh on 250 demos and birthed the bulk of his new record. It also brought Mahon back to his all time favourite, Sufjan Stevens’ Ilinois and its blend of widescreen or...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations

Lineup

Strawbey , J Mahon

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

