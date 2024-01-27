DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
During a lockdown stint in LA, J Mahon wrote and recorded everyday for 2 months, produced nigh on 250 demos and birthed the bulk of his new record. It also brought Mahon back to his all time favourite, Sufjan Stevens’ Ilinois and its blend of widescreen or
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.