Halogenix presents Gemini Music Club

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

A brand new club-night bringing you stage worthy experiences in an intimate club setting. Limited capacity, maximum vibes - presented by Halogenix.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by FreeFromSleep.
Lineup

Halogenix, Workforce, JD. Reid and 2 more

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

