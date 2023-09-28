DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

8 Ball Radio @ The End

The End
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
About

This Thursday, 8 Ball Radio is taking over the decks at The End. In an 8 Ball signature fashion, you can expect an eclectic mix of sounds to keep your booty shakin' all night long 🔊👯

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Roni

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

