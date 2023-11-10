Top track

Joy Orbison – Palidrone

Sneaky Pete's
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£19.50

Event information

Joy Orbison returns to Sneaky Pete's, five years since his last appearance. Hosted by Palidrone.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Sneaks Events & Palidrone

Lineup

Joy Orbison

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
100 capacity

