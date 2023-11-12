DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

California Festival: Sally Ride Opera Workshop

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 12 Nov, 2:00 pm
Free
Join us for a free-to-the-public matinee opera workshop of Sally Ride, by Dana Kaufman, part of the California Festival – a statewide celebration of new music.

More info: https://synchromy.org/sally-ride-opera-workshop/

Sally Ride follows the real-lif Read more

Presented by Synchromy
Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open1:30 pm

